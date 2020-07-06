Far-Left Activists Dance On American Flag: ‘F*** The 4th Of July, F*** The American Flag’

Far-left activists trampled on an American flag in Washington, D.C., on the nation’s 244th birthday.

A video posted online by Daily Caller video journalist Jorge Ventura showed activists dancing on the flag.

One of the activists in the video was holding a sign that said, “Abolish the institution we need a revolution.”

Ventura wrote on Twitter: “#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC.”