Far-Left Activists Dance On American Flag: ‘F*** The 4th Of July, F*** The American Flag’

Far-left activists trampled on an American flag in Washington, D.C., on the nation’s 244th birthday.
A video posted online by Daily Caller video journalist Jorge Ventura showed activists dancing on the flag.
One of the activists in the video was holding a sign that said, “Abolish the institution we need a revolution.”
Ventura wrote on Twitter: “#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC.”
Language warning!
https://twitter.com/VenturaReport/status/1279518076111814656
Another video showed the activists, who appeared to be organizers, saying, “F*** the 4th of July. F*** the American flag. That’s what we are saying.”
https://twitter.com/VenturaReport/status/1279537815576088576
https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1279566640837996544