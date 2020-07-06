Far-Left Activists Dance On American Flag: ‘F*** The 4th Of July, F*** The American Flag’

6 July 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

BLM

Far-left activists trampled on an American flag in Washington, D.C., on the nation’s 244th birthday.

A video posted online by Daily Caller video journalist Jorge Ventura showed activists dancing on the flag.

One of the activists in the video was holding a sign that said, “Abolish the institution we need a revolution.”

Ventura wrote on Twitter: “#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC.”

Language warning! 

https://twitter.com/VenturaReport/status/1279518076111814656

Another video showed the activists, who appeared to be organizers, saying, “F*** the 4th of July. F*** the American flag. That’s what we are saying.”

https://twitter.com/VenturaReport/status/1279537815576088576

https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1279566640837996544

https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1279531027963109376

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!