The bald eagle has been the national bird of the US since 1782, when it was placed on the seal of our country with outspread wings.

FAIL: USA Today Fact Check Claims Trump Campaign Using ‘Nazi’ Symbolism, Faceplants Spectacularly In a “fact check” published on Saturday, USA Today claimed to “confirm” rumors that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was selling merchandise emblazoned with a “Nazi symbol,” the “Imperial Eagle.”