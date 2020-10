‘Excuse Me, Ma’am, But I Disagree With Your Positions,’ Says Pence In Sudden Outburst

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—In a disgraceful display of anger and impatience, Vice President Pence shocked the debate audience last night when he rebutted a woman of color by saying “Excuse me, Ma’am, but I disagree with your positions.” The largely Mormon audience gasped at Pence’s display of egregious rudeness.

https://babylonbee.com/news/excuse-me-maam-but-i-disagree-with-your-positions-says-pence-in-sudden-outburst/