Event Risk Assessment Planner

Visual Capitalist has a great chart that shows the risks of getting infected with COVID-19 based on the event size and the number of active cases circulating around.

Think about our crazy, knee-jerk reaction on the Palouse. There are zero confirmed cases circulating around the Palouse. There are 7,000 cases in the US now. Cancelling a wedding or a funeral event makes no sense. You can argue that canceling school makes no sense.

We have no sense of proportionality.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/infection-trajectory-flattening-the-covid19-curve/