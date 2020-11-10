Eva Longoria Says ‘Latina Women Were The Real Heroines Here’; Gets Slammed For ‘Anti-Blackness’

Looking at regulating Spanish language so that it conforms with Democrat sensibilities.

On Sunday night, actress and Democratic Party activist Eva Longoria made a loaded comment about race on MSNBC that triggered roaring criticism from some members of the black community. Among women of color, she said, “Latina women were the real heroines here” by shoring up votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

MSNBC host Ari Melber began the exchange by saying, “If everyone got that on Tuesday night at 9 p.m., what you just walked us through, the huge margins I walked through in the last segment, the power of young voters and particularly the diverse coalition and really the people of color, and specifically women of color, putting Joe Biden over the top and what that means. If that all exploded along with a clear electoral vote margin on Tuesday night, that might have sunk in. Instead, we had a lot of other stuff between then and now that doesn’t really matter. And so I wonder what you think about that, because going forward, this is all about power, and does the Democratic Party understand why it’s back in power?”

Longoria replied, “Yeah, I think you’re bringing up a good point. I think campaign financing needs to be looked at. I think the way in which we campaign. There were so many false ads in Florida in Spanish. Spanish wasn’t regulated the same as in English, and so I do think we need to take a look at that. Again, our work is just beginning.”