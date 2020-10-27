Enrollment at Lewis-Clark State College Climbs 3% to Third Highest in School History

LEWISTON – Despite the pandemic and dire enrollment predictions and realities across the nation, more students are choosing Lewis-Clark State College for their higher education needs, according to official October 15 census day numbers. Lewis-Clark State’s overall enrollment this fall grew by 2.88 percent, while its full-time time enrollment inched up 0.26 percent.

Overall, LC State has 3,856 students enrolled, the third most in school history and most since 3,924 students attended in 2016. It’s the second straight year the college has seen an uptick in overall headcount, after increasing 1.7 percent last year.

College administrators say the bulk of the increase is due to a surge in dual credit students choosing LC State. The college’s dual credit enrollment, composed of high school students taking college courses, climbed 24 percent, an increase of 217 students.

LC State’s Coeur d’Alene campus also saw a healthy increase of 7 percent.