Elizabeth Warren Lays Out The 8 Conditions For A Federal Bailout

I’m so glad she’s out of the picture. Scary, this one. No lick of economic sense at all.
These are the eight conditions she demands for any federal bailout cash to be released…
- Companiesmust maintain their payrolls and use funds to keep people working or on payroll.
- Companies must provide a $15 minimum wage as quickly as practicable but no later than one year of the national emergency declaration ending.
- Companies are permanently prohibited from engaging in share repurchases.
- Companies areprohibited from paying out dividends or executive bonuseswhile they are receiving any relief and for three years thereafter.
- Companies must set aside at least one seat— but potentially two or more, as the amount of relief increases —on the board of directors for representatives elected by workers.
- Collective bargaining agreementsshould remain in place and should not be reopened or renegotiated pursuant to this relief program.
- Corporations must obtain shareholder and board approval forall political expenditures.
- CEOs must be required to personally certify a company is compliance and face criminal penalties for violating these certifications.