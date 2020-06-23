Effort Underway To Change The Name Of Jefferson Elementary School In Pullman

Cancel culture on the rampage.

An effort is underway to change the name of Jefferson Elementary School in Pullman.

Local resident Ben Emerson has started an online petition at change.org to rename the school because Thomas Jefferson, one of our nation’s Founding Fathers and our 3rd president, owned slaves.

According to his online petition post Emerson argues that the name of the school should be inclusive, and the name shouldn’t be kept if “anyone finds if offensive.” He says petitioners don’t need a majority they just need to argue their case with “logic and reason and intelligence.” An updated post from Emerson says, “White supremacy isn’t a shark, it’s the ocean. Let’s turn the tide and uphold our ideals.”

Emerson is hoping to speak to the Pullman School Board about his effort soon. The online petition has over 500 signatures toward its goal of a thousand.

You can find the online petition here https://www.change.org/p/psd267-bob-maxwell-pullman-school-board-change-the-name-of-jefferson-elementary