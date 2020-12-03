Education Secy. Devos says push for free college is socialist takeover of higher education | One America News Network

Education Secretary Betsy Devos slammed the increased demand for student debt forgiveness and free college by calling it a socialist takeover of higher education.

While addressing a virtual conference Tuesday, Devos said higher education policies should never entice students into greater debt nor should they put taxpayer dollars at greater risk. She went on to say college counselors would become “rationers” who would allot state approved higher education options.

Devos said if the left moves forward with free college, higher education would begin to resemble a “failing K-12 school with the customer service of a DMV.”