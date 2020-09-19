Ed Dept. Warns Connecticut Schools: Leave Conference That Lets Boys Compete In Girls’ Sports Or Your Funding Will Be Cut

The Department of Education, headed by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, will withhold roughly $18 million from Connecticut school districts unless they withdraw from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), which permits biological boys to compete in girls’ athletic events.

School districts in New Haven, Hartford, and southeast Connecticut were supposed to receive a total of roughly $45 million from five-year grants, but the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has warned officials in those school districts they have until October 1 to withdraw from the conference or the remaining funding will be cut.

“The Education Department in May warned the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference that it considers allowing biologically male athletes to participate in girls’ sports a violation of Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits sex discrimination in programs that receive federal funding,” The New York Times noted.