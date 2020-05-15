Dr. Fauci Threatened President Trump With ‘Surprise Outbreak’ In 2017

So this is one truly bizarre report. Read it carefully:

A newly resurfaced video showed Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking of an upcoming infectious disease outbreak some three years before the coronavirus outbreak. In January 2017, he claimed the Trump administration would face a “surprise outbreak” of a massive infectious disease.

“There is no question that there will be a challenge for the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” stated Fauci.

Many in the mainstream media have refuted concerns sparked by the video. They have argued this remark was just a “warning” of possible health challenges. However, critics pointed out his statement was too specific.

“There will be a surprise outbreak, and I hope by the end of my very relatively short presentation you will understand why the history of the last 32 years that I’ve been the director of NIAID will tell the next administration there is no doubt they will be faced with challenges,” said the doctor.

Fauci has continued to face backlash for his stance on keeping the economy locked down.