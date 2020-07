Dozens Gather In MAGA Hats In Hopes Washington Post Will Defame Them So They Can Become Millionaires

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After Nick Sandmann settled yet another nine-figure lawsuit today, dozens of people went out in MAGA hats, gathering outside The Washington Post’s offices in hopes that they too would be defamed by the newspaper.

