The Department of Justice released details early on Monday morning explaining why three Democrat-controlled cities have been designated “anarchist jurisdictions.”
The DOJ identified the cities as being cities that permitted extremist violence and destruction of property to continue while taking action to stop the criminal acts. The department designated New York City, Portland, and Seattle as being “anarchist jurisdictions.”
The DOJ released the following criteria for evaluating whether a U.S. city is a “anarchist jurisdiction”:
- Whether a jurisdiction forbids the police force from intervening to restore order amid widespread or sustained violence or destruction.
- Whether a jurisdiction has withdrawn law enforcement protection from a geographical area or structure that law enforcement officers are lawfully entitled to access but have been officially prevented from accessing or permitted to access only in exceptional circumstances, except when law enforcement officers are briefly withheld as a tactical decision intended to resolve safely and expeditiously a specific and ongoing unlawful incident posing an imminent threat to the safety of individuals or law enforcement officers.
- Whether a jurisdiction disempowers or defunds police departments.
- Whether a jurisdiction unreasonably refuses to accept offers of law enforcement assistance from the Federal Government.
- Any other related factors the Attorney General deems appropriate.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-doj-releases-details-on-why-3-u-s-cities-were-designated-anarchist-jurisdictions