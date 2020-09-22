DOJ Releases Details On Why 3 U.S. Cities Were Designated ‘Anarchist Jurisdictions’

The Department of Justice released details early on Monday morning explaining why three Democrat-controlled cities have been designated “anarchist jurisdictions.”

The DOJ identified the cities as being cities that permitted extremist violence and destruction of property to continue while taking action to stop the criminal acts. The department designated New York City, Portland, and Seattle as being “anarchist jurisdictions.”

The DOJ released the following criteria for evaluating whether a U.S. city is a “anarchist jurisdiction”: