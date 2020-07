Of course they did. During Covid-19, murders of reborn and therefore income is down.

Documents confirm 43 Planned Parenthood clinics illegitimately received COVID-19 relief funds Last Updated Jul 9th, 2020 at 5:22 pm A total of 43 Planned Parenthood affiliates received emergency federal aid intended to keep small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents released Monday by the Small Business Administration. The amount of aid varied from $150,000 up to $10 million.