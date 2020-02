Disheveled And Covered In $100 Bills, Bernie Sanders Claims He Was Attacked By A Group Of Billionaires

RENO, NV—Bernie Sanders supporters were shocked today when they saw him hobble into a campaign event looking quite battered and covered in one hundred dollar bills. Sanders claims this was the result of an attack by a group of billionaires.

https://babylonbee.com/news/disheveled-and-covered-in-100-bills-bernie-sanders-claims-he-was-attacked-by-a-group-of-billionaires/