Disaster At Rally As Biden Smudges Note On Hand Reading, ‘You Are Joe Biden And You Are Running For President’

COLUMBUS, OH—A Joe Biden campaign stop that began with the former vice president speaking with all the grace and class he is usually known for ended in disaster after the presidential candidate accidentally smudged a note on his hand reading, “You are Joe Biden and you are running for president.”

