Dining, drinking allowed on sidewalks once again

Downtown Moscow businesses allowed to expand into Main Street rights-of-way

Downtown Moscow businesses will once again be allowed to expand into Main Street rights-of-way so they can entertain more patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining social distancing.

The Moscow City Council unanimously — except for Councilor Brandy Sullivan who was absent — approved a resolution at Monday night’s regular meeting permitting businesses to expand into sidewalks and potentially other rights-of-way.

The resolution contains almost exactly the same details as last year’s resolution.

“I think it worked really well last year, and I think it is something that helps small businesses,” Councilor Maureen Laflin said.

The resolution, which expires Dec. 1 unless terminated earlier because of weather conditions, suspends certain sections of the city’s sidewalk cafe regulations.

With permission from the neighboring business, an establishment will be able to expand in front of that neighboring business’s property.