Deputies Seeking Information on Suspicious Brush Fire at Idlers Rest, Northeast of Moscow

MOSCOW – On Wednesday, September 9 at around 3:30pm, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Rural Fire Department and the Idaho Department of Lands responded to a reported brush fire at Idlers Rest, northeast of Moscow, Idaho.

The fire was contained causing minimal damage, but is considered suspicious in nature. Anyone that may have information about the origins of the fire are asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office at 208-882-2216 and request to speak with Detective Monte Russell or Corporal Chris Gilbertson.