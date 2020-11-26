Denver mayor tells residents to stay home for Thanksgiving, flies out of state to visit family | Disrn:

After urging the residents of his city to “avoid travel” and “stay home as much as you can,” it became public that Denver’s Democrat Mayor Michael Hancock was himself traveling out of state to visit family for Thanksgiving.

