Dems set fire to $104 MILLION trying to unseat Lindsey Graham, who won by a landslide

5 November 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

Most expensive loss in the history of the U.S. Senate.

Democrat Jaime Harrison spent $104.1 million in his unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the most expensive loss in the history of the U.S. Senate. Harrison shattered fundraising records, as Democrats from across the nation poured money into the race in an effort to punish Graham for his role in confirming conservative Supreme Court justices.

