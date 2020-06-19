Demonstrators Gather For Police Appreciation Rally In Texas

Here’s a nice change of pace.

Demonstrators took to the steps of Houston’s City Hall for a police appreciation rally. Nearly 100 people gathered on Thursday to show their support for law enforcement amid nationwide unrest.

“We’re hard working family guys that are just doing their jobs that nobody else wants to do and we’re here to support them,” said John Paul Villarreal, President of the Houston Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club.

According to the event’s Facebook page, attendees were encouraged to wear blue and remain peaceful. Organizers said the rally was held in hopes of bringing attention to police who were not receiving support in the wake of recent protests.

“I’m letting all these officers know that we love and support them, and their community is behind them,” said rally organizer Charlie Diggs. “…I don’t want to live in a world without law enforcement, I don’t want my daughter growing up in a world without law enforcement.”