Democrats Call For Nationwide Mask Mandate

Democrats have called on the White House to take a stricter stance in the fight against the novel coronavirus. They are now demanding a nationwide mandate on masks.

As the pandemic disrupted normalcy across the globe, the national health crisis within the U.S. turned into a political issue. On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated she believes a national mask mandate is “long overdue.”

“My understanding is that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended the use of masks, but not required it because they don’t want to offend the president,” she said.

Pelosi has urged the president to act as an example and called on his supporters to do the same.

Meanwhile, the governor of Washington state has blamed the president for the pandemic becoming political. The Democrat leader recently stressed the importance of masks.