Democrats are very opposed authoritarian leaders and police states, unless it’s their authoritarian and police state

If they had just had some BLM signs, it would have been fine.

BREAKING: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings. It will begin Friday night, and LAPD will respond, then contact DWP to cut it off @FOXLA

