Democratic Party Official Admits He Took Bribes To Stuff Ballot Boxes

You won’t see the MSM reporting one of their own teammates doing this.

The US Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia obtained a guilty plea from a Democratic Party elections judge, who admitted to taking bribes to stuff ballot boxes in favor of Democratic candidates in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

According to the Department of Justice, 73-year-old Domenick J. DeMuro was indicted for “conspiracy to deprive Philadelphia voters of their civil rights by fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates,” as well as violating the Travel Act, which “forbids the use of any facility in interstate commerce (here, a cell phone) with the intent to promote certain illegal activity (here, bribery).”

DeMuro charged up to $5,000 per election to rig the votes for an unnamed “political consultant,” who in turn charged his clients “consulting fees” which were used to pay off multiple Election Board Officials.

The Judge of Elections is an elective office and a paid position. In that role, DeMuro was responsible for overseeing the entire election process and voter activities of his Division. The Judge of Elections is charged with overseeing the Division’s polling place in accordance with federal and state election laws and is required to attend Election Board Training conducted by the Philadelphia City Commissioners. The voting machines at each polling station, including DeMuro’s station, generate records in the form of a printed receipt documenting the use of each voting machine. The printed receipt, also known as the “results receipt,” shows the vote totals, and the Judge of Elections and other Election Board Officials at each polling place attest to the accuracy of machine results. During his guilty plea hearing, DeMuro admitted that an unnamed political consultant gave DeMuro directions and paid him money to illegally add votes for certain Democratic candidates. These candidates were individuals running for judicial office whose campaigns had hired the consultant, as well as other candidates for various federal, state, and local elective offices who were preferred by this consultant for a variety of reasons. –DOJ

“DeMuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear,” said US Attorney William M. McSwain. “Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. If even one vote is fraudulently rung up, the integrity of that election is compromised.”