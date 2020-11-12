Demanding a return to class: Pullman parents, students demonstrate in support of option for a return soon to face-to-face instruction

This breaks my heart. Four hours a day of “learning”.

High school junior Ben Goodell agreed with his schoolmates that quality of instruction and social opportunities for students have suffered with classes being conducted online. He said other regional school districts like Colfax have been able to return to some form of in-person instruction and he thinks the same can be done in Pullman.

“I don’t think any of us are really satisfied with online school — especially for the seniors, I mean, we’re not feeling like we’re getting the proper, not only education, but proper opportunities,” he said. “Schools are about being social and having opportunities to explore your interests and when you’re sitting on a computer for four hours a day, you don’t get any of that.”