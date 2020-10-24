Dem Oregon gov. allows small public schools to reopen but NOT small Christian school

Article 5f90e990016c5Public schools with under 75 kids can open, but Christian schools with under 75 kids CANNOT!

The Daily Wire reports that the Alliance for Defending Freedom (ADF) is taking up a case for the Hermiston Christian School — a small K-12 private, Christian school in Hermiston, Oregon, with an enrollment of just 51 students.

The lawsuit claims that Democrat Governor Kate Brown has allowed small public schools (under 75 on-campus students) in Umatilla County (and other regions) to reopen, but has continued her embargo against the reopening of private/Christian schools with the same qualifying small number of students in the same region.

