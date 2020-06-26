‘Defund The Police’: NYC Shootings EXPLODE Amid Disbanding Of Anti-Crime Units, Reassignment Of Hundreds Of Officers

As calls from the Left intensify to abolish the police, and New York City takes action to remove officers and dismantle vital anti-crime units, the city that never sleeps surged in gun violence by a stunning 358% since this time last year.

“It has been nearly a quarter century since New York City experienced as much gun violence in the month of June as it has seen this year,” The New York Times reported Tuesday.

NYC “logged 125 shootings in the first three weeks of the month, more than double the number recorded over the same period last year, police data show,” the report noted. “Gunmen opened fire during house parties, barbecues and dice games, and carried out coldly calculated street executions.”

Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri said you would “have to go back to 1996 to have a worse start of June.”

Over this past weekend, 38 people were shot in just 72 hours, and that total only grew larger by Monday.