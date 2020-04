Another Covid-19 shutdown casualty

Daily Grind Downtown Pullman Coffeehouse Closing-Friday Last Day



The Daily Grind Coffeehouse in downtown Pullman is closing.

A post on the company’s Instagram announced that Friday will be the last day that the Daily Grind Coffeehouse on Main Street will be open. The post says that coronavirus restrictions are forcing the downtown coffeehouse to go out of business.

The Daily Grind will continue to operate its two drive-thru locations in Pullman on Grand Avenue.