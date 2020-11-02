Cuomo Orders Visitors To New York To Show Proof Of Negative COVID-19 Test

This really is where this is headed. You will need permission from the medical priesthood to travel.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered that travelers to New York must get a COVID-19 test within three days of departing from another state, then quarantine for three days — and then get another COVID-19 test on the fourth day.

“Four days plus three days is seven days, and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period,” he said. Only then will visitors be “free to go about their business,” the Democrat announced on Saturday.

The new mandate, which take effect on Wednesday, will not apply to residents of some “contiguous” states, so residents of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are exempt. Cuomo also said there will be different requirements for state residents who leave for less than 24 hours: They need not quarantine but must have a test by Day 4.

“Local health departments will validate tests, if necessary, and if a test comes back positive, will issue isolation orders and initiate contact tracing,” Cuomo said. “The local health department must make contact with the state the traveler came from, to ensure contact tracing proceeds there as well. All travelers must continue to fill out the traveler information form upon arrival into New York State to contribute to New York State’s robust contact tracing program.”