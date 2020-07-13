Government has one job: to protect live, liberty, and property. It’s been doing none of those.
Cruz To Introduce Legislation So Governments Withholding Police Protection Are Liable To Private Property Owners
After it was reported on Sunday that President Trump had rejected the request of Minnesota governor Tim Walz for $500 million to address damage incurred in his state from rioting following the death of George Floyd, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted that he was introducing legislation to make local governments liable to private property owners […]