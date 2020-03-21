“Critical Incident” – London Hospital Runs Out Of Beds Amid Virus Outbreak

A hospital in London has declared a “critical incident” after it has run out of hospital beds, reported SKY News.
BREAKING: Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow has declared a ‘critical incident’ due to a surge in patients with #COVID19. Latest #coronavirus updates 👉 https://t.co/tCytiCImjS https://t.co/PpGpaA0PN1
The “critical incident” was declared at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, where it appears a surge in COVID-19 patients has used up all hospital beds and ICU-level treatment at the facility. This means that the most vulnerable might not be able to get the treatment they need, which implies the mortality rate in London could be on the cusp of surging.