Who would have thunk it: Keely Mix creating a controversy where this is none? Say it’s not so! From the Daily News:
Creating controversywhere there is none
When I decided to run for Latah County Commissioner, my wife and I knew that the far left was going to get silly. This has happened even faster than I thought it would, so here we go.
I had an exchange with a potential voter (not really), Keely Mix, in which she asked me to condemn the supposed anti-semetic comments that Ammon Bundy made at a recent protest in Boise on May 2. Apparently Keely thought I was present at that protest, when in reality I was present at a rally in Boise on May 1. In her confusion, she thought I was at the May 2 protest and wanted me to distance myself from Bundy.
I have never seen video nor have I read about what was said at the May 2 protest, so her question was odd from the jump. In my private messaging with Keely, I told her I don’t know Bundy, and I have never met Bundy.
Keely is trying to drum up controversy where there is none, and some might even call this slander.
One of the reasons I am running for county commissioner is because slimy politics of the past needs to go, and a concern for truth needs to be established.
Please consider voting for me in November, and reach out to me if you have any questions. Cheers!
Gabriel Rench
Candidate for Latah County Commission, 2nd District
Moscow