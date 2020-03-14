COVID-19 puts hurt on Pullman, Moscow businesses

This will definitely hurt local businesses.

The decision to temporarily move classes online and cancel large events at the two Palouse universities because of the novel coronavirus is hurting the schools and local businesses.

Following guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington State University in Pullman will move to “distance learning,” which means online classes in most instances, for the rest of the semester, according to a letter on behalf of WSU President Kirk Schulz.

WSU had previously left open the possibility of a return to face-to-face teaching in Pullman at some point during the semester. The Pullman campus will remain open during this period and residential, dining and health care facilities will continue to operate.



The letter stated WSU canceled its annual Mom’s Weekend festivities, which were scheduled for early April, in accordance with guidance from state health officials to limit large gatherings in light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee prohibited all gatherings and events of more than 250 people to cover the entire state and Idaho public health officials recommended postponing or canceling gatherings and public events for events held indoors with more than 250 people.

University of Idaho spokeswoman Jodi Walker said UI classes will move online for an “indefinite period of time” and the university will evaluate the situation daily. If the decision is made to move classes back to a face-to-face forum, a week’s notice will be given, she said.

Walker said all events exceeding 100 people will be canceled for as long as classes are online.

Previously, the university determined classes would be delivered electronically March 23 and 24 — the first two days back from spring break — as a test, with the potential of providing online classes for a longer period of time.

According to an email from UI President Scott Green and Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek to faculty, staff and students, the campus, including residence halls and campus dining options, will remain open with all regular services available.