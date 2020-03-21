COVID-19 News Sources

20 March 2020 / COVID-19 / Leave a Comment

Screen Shot 2020 03 20 at 20 58 51Some have asked me where I get most of my COVID-19 data. 

Those sites provide most of the data that I’m tracking. 

As a math nerd, I’ve been following the “logistic curve” that virologists use: doubling time, e-folding time, growth constant, and growth factor; comparing how that has evolved in the US as well as in other countries. And looking for the inflection point. 

Two fascinating articles on this: 

If you have found some useful sources of data, please send them my way. 

Leave a Reply