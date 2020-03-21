COVID-19 News Sources

Some have asked me where I get most of my COVID-19 data.

Those sites provide most of the data that I’m tracking.

As a math nerd, I’ve been following the “logistic curve” that virologists use: doubling time, e-folding time, growth constant, and growth factor; comparing how that has evolved in the US as well as in other countries. And looking for the inflection point.

Two fascinating articles on this:

Corona-19 Simulator: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/world/corona-simulator/

Video explaining exponential growth and epidemics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kas0tIxDvrg

If you have found some useful sources of data, please send them my way.