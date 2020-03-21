COVID-19 News Sources

Some have asked me where I get most of my COVID-19 data.
- Worldmeters:
- Worldwide: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
- US: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
- Italy: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/italy/
- Statistics & Research: https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus
- Graphically comparing countries: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-confirmed-cases-since-100th-case
- Situation Report: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/685d0ace521648f8a5beeeee1b9125cd
- CDC Outcomes: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6912e2.htm?s_cid=mm6912e2_w
Those sites provide most of the data that I’m tracking.
As a math nerd, I’ve been following the “logistic curve” that virologists use: doubling time, e-folding time, growth constant, and growth factor; comparing how that has evolved in the US as well as in other countries. And looking for the inflection point.
Two fascinating articles on this:
- Corona-19 Simulator: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/world/corona-simulator/
- Video explaining exponential growth and epidemics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kas0tIxDvrg
If you have found some useful sources of data, please send them my way.