COVID-19 death toll hits 74 in Washington

Look at the change in just 4 days.

SEATTLE — The death toll in Washington from the coronavirus increased to 74 on Thursday, and the number of cases topped 1,300, according to state health officials.

King County reported four new deaths — bringing its total to 60 — while Snohomish, Benton and Island counties each reported one death.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order Thursday prohibiting non-urgent medical and dental procedures in an effort to secure protective equipment used by front-line health care workers. The order applies to any procedure that would require someone to wear protective gear.