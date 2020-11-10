Country Star Morgan Wallen Blasts COVID-19 ‘Hypocrisy’: ‘Time To Start Booking Shows’

“If it’s ok for us to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing’ then we can book shows…”

Country singer Morgan Wallen blasted “hypocrisy” regarding COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting the thousands of Biden supporters who celebrated in the streets over the weekend with no social distancing while he’s been barred from providing shows to fans.

In all capital letters, the “7 Summers” singer captioned an image of the massive Biden celebration: “TIME TO START BOOKING SHOWS.”

“THE HYPOCRISY IS UNREAL,” he wrote in another slide on his Instagram story.

“If you don’t agree with me, fine. We can still be friends,” the 27-year-old argued. “But I have a family, band, and crew that need to be provided for and taken care of. If it’s ok for us to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing’ then we can book shows right now.”