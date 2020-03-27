Costco Is Refusing Returns On Coronavirus-Hoarded Items

Good for Costco! Hoarders should live with their decision.

We’ve all heard the stories of people heading to Costco to buy as much toilet paper and disinfectants as they could before things got really bad with the coronavirus. Well, when all is said and done, it looks like a lot of those people are going to be stuck with their stockpile.

While Costco usually has a very lenient return policy, posts on several Costco Instagram accounts (not the store’s official one), show that many are refusing to take returns on things like toilet paper, paper towels, rice, water, sanitizing wipes, and Lysol.

So far there’s no word on whether this is official policy at all Costco stores, but regardless, many on the Internet support the idea, suggesting that maybe it will make people think twice before panic buying the next time (hopefully there won’t be a next time.) Plus, it will lower the risk of contact which may spread the virus.