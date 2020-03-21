Coronavirus cases in Idaho jump to 36

None of these cases are in Idaho District 2 (Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewiston, and Idaho Counties).

From today’s LMT:

BOISE — Eight of Idaho’s 44 counties have a confirmed case of coronavirus, according to the latest numbers released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts late Friday afternoon.

Idaho has 36 confirmed cases, including the first case for Canyon and Bingham counties. Blaine added three more cases for a total of 19. Ada County added four more Friday for a total of eight, second-most in the state.

Health and Welfare established its Order to Self-Isolate in Blaine County beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday and running through April 13. The order was announced by Gov. Brad Little on Thursday.

Specific details on Ada County’s four new cases weren’t released, though earlier in the day, Boise State University, Micron Technology Inc. and the Boise VA Medical Center reported that employees had tested positive.



Bingham County’s first confirmed case — and first in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health district based in Pocatello — is a 37-year-old man. The man is recovering at home from mild symptoms, according to a news release.

Canyon County’s first confirmed case is a man in his 60s. He is recovering at home from mild symptoms.

Kootenai County’s two new cases are a man younger than 30 and a women in her 60s. Both are self-isolating.

Teton County added its second case Friday; details on the patient weren’t released.