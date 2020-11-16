Conservatives escaping the Silicon Valley echo chamber is now considered a “threat to democracy”

Join me over on Parler and MeWe.
CNN is calling out conservatives for leaving Facebook and Twitter, because that is “threat to democracy.”
Let me get this straight…somebody making a free decision to leave a platform that openly silences and discriminates against them is a threat to democracy?
@brianstelter: “Conservatives are saying they’re leaving Twitter and Facebook going off to Parler because they believe Parler is a safer space for them.What we’re seeing is even more of a bunker mentality in right-wing media.”@PamelaBrownCNN: “It’s a threat to democracy.” pic.twitter.com/0hNiJi52Mk