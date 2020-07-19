- Arizona State student government candidates were punished for criticizing their opponent for her self-described Marxist and Communist views.
- The conservative duo alleged a double standard by the university after it neglected to penalize their opponents over comments she made, cited in a complaint.
Conservative student government candidates penalized for criticizing communist opponent
Allison RobisonTexas Campus Correspondent @allisonrobison_ In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, an election complaint to the Arizona State University Associated Students Student Government was filed against two candidates in response to a statement one of them made during an Instagram live video between the two conservative candidates.