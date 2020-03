Congress Assures Nation They’re Working Tirelessly To Figure Out How To Take Advantage Of This Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresspeople from both sides of the aisle assured the nation Friday they’re going to try to take advantage of the current crisis in every possible way.

