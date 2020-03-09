Confused Biden Calls Himself “Obiden Bama” & Says “We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump”

If Trump did even one of these things, the MSM would be labeling him senile and calling for his impeachment.

But when Biden does ten times worse: meh.

But it will be impossible to ignore much longer.

The Hill on Twitter Joe Biden: “If you want to nominate a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obiden-Bama Democrat, join us.” https://t.co/TE18cVYjKb

Dan Scavino on Twitter Sleepy Joe💤in St. Louis, Missouri today: “We can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump.” #KAG2020LandslideVictory🇺🇸 https://t.co/FT4q2MWfcD

Hodgetwins on Twitter Sleepy Joe Biden forgets Declaration of Independence phrase! https://t.co/0Q4tADeuZS

Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 on Twitter First Joe Biden thought “Super Tuesday” was on Thursday. Then, in the same rally, he stumbled through The Preamble of the Declaration and forgot the word ‘equal’. “We hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women created by the, you know, the thing…” What a mess! https://t.co/tYlytgNjrx