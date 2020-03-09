Confused Biden Calls Himself “Obiden Bama” & Says “We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump”

If Trump did even one of these things, the MSM would be labeling him senile and calling for his impeachment.
But when Biden does ten times worse: meh.
But it will be impossible to ignore much longer.
The Hill on Twitter
Joe Biden: “If you want to nominate a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obiden-Bama Democrat, join us.” https://t.co/TE18cVYjKb
Dan Scavino on Twitter
Sleepy Joe💤in St. Louis, Missouri today: “We can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump.” #KAG2020LandslideVictory🇺🇸 https://t.co/FT4q2MWfcD
Hodgetwins on Twitter
Sleepy Joe Biden forgets Declaration of Independence phrase! https://t.co/0Q4tADeuZS
Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 on Twitter
First Joe Biden thought “Super Tuesday” was on Thursday. Then, in the same rally, he stumbled through The Preamble of the Declaration and forgot the word ‘equal’. “We hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women created by the, you know, the thing…” What a mess! https://t.co/tYlytgNjrx