Concerns About WSU Students Return After Spring Break Discussed During Pullman City Council Meeting

Concerns about the return of Washington State University back to Pullman following this week’s Spring Break were discussed by city council Tuesday night. Council spent the meeting discussing the coronavirus situation.
Councilman Al Sorensen says he would prefer that students not return to the Palouse to reduce the threat of the virus. You can listen to his comment by clicking on the file below.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson addressed council Tuesday night and says that the local health system is prepared for the students to return. You can listen to Henderson’s comment by clicking on the file below.
Henderson says the WSU officials have told him that they are expecting less than half of the roughly 21,000 student population to return. WSU is moving to online classes for the rest of the semester starting on Monday but are keeping the campus open for students who want to study remotely in town.