Columbia U. will have 6 separate graduations segregated by race, income, sexuality, and ethnicity.

Columbia University is planning to hold six additional graduation ceremonies for students according to their race and other aspects of how they identify.

The New York City school’s website details graduation ceremonies for Native, Asian, “Latinx” and Black students taking place for Columbia College, Columbia Engineering, General Studies and Barnard College at the end of April. Another dubbed “FLI Graduation” is for “first generation and/or low income community.” The school also hosts a “Lavender” graduation for the “LGBTIAQ+ community.”