CNN’s Don Lemon Claims Black-On-Black Violence Has Nothing To Do With Black Lives Matter

As I said in my OpEd, BLM doesn’t really care about black lives. If they did, they would focus on where the majority of blacks are killed. Not on the handful of deaths by the cops.

Actor Terry Crews clashed with CNN’s Don Lemon last night during an exchange in which Lemon ludicrously asserted that black on black violence should have nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crews was targeted by the woke mob after he tweeted on July 4 the supposedly controversial opinion that not all white people were bad and not all black people were good.