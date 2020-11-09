Clarkston School District Moving 7-12 Grade Students Online Beginning Thursday, November 5

CLARKSTON – According to an update from the Clarkston School District, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, students who attend Lincoln Middle School, Clarkston High School, and the Educational Opportunity Center will move to the Distance 1 schedule (remote learning). Remote learning for students in grades 7-12 will begin November 5 and conclude on November 19. Staff will be on-site to plan and deliver online instruction. Students in grades K-6 are unaffected so elementary schools will continue in the current Modified 4 schedule.

Clarkston Superintendent, Dr. Thaynan Knowlton states “this was a very difficult decision that was not made lightly. However, based on a number of factors we felt this was our wisest move at this time.” Dr. Knowlton, in consultation with administrators and the local health jurisdiction, will reevaluate the District’s next move over the coming days and weeks.

According to an update from Clarkston School District Superintendent Knowlton, there are currently 27 staff members quarantined right now due to being deemed a close contact to another individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. The District also has 415 students out right now that are absent due to having to be quarantined, because they are sick, or other reasons. Knowlton reiterated none of the 27 isolated staff members have tested positive, and there is not an outbreak in the District.

Superintendent Knowlton stated the information about 27 staff members required to isolate came within the last 24 hours, and there is a shortage in amount of substitute teachers and staff members available causing great systemic stress. The District is also concerned with a potential “Halloween Bump” in cases, and feels this is the best move to make.

Meal distribution will continue to be available for all students during this time at all of our schools. All athletics and extra-curricular activities for Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School will be cancelled during this same time-frame.