City Officials In New Jersey Charged With Election Fraud After Nearly 20% Of Mail-In Ballots Had Problems, Were Not Counted

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal filed criminal charges against four individuals—including two city council officials—last week for allegedly engaging in voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

Grewal announced the charges at a press conference last week, saying that “if you try to tamper with an election in New Jersey, we will find you and we will hold you accountable. We will not allow a small number of criminals to undermine the public’s confidence in our democratic process.”

The investigation began after hundreds of mail-in ballots were found bundled together in a mailbox in Paterson.

According to a press release from the state, the following four individuals were charged in the case: