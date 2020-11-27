City Of Pasadena Will Not Enforce Los Angeles County Restaurant Shutdown | The Daily Wire:

The City of Pasadena, home of the Rose Bowl, will not be forcing restaurants and small businesses to shut down for three weeks despite the Los Angeles County order.

According to KTLA, the City of Pasadena has its own health department and therefore makes its own decisions regarding health directives. While no formal vote took place, the city council unanimously agreed to assess the situation daily.

“The City of Pasadena will continue to assess its COVID numbers, work closely with Huntington Hospital and give as much advance notice as possible if the City’s Order is going to change in any respect,” city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said in a written statement to the outlet.

“We need to balance our growing numbers and the economic hardship of restaurant personnel,” she added. “Behind every employee is a family and in many cases they are the sole providers. It’s imperative everyone follows the rules to slow this surge otherwise a State directive could supersede our local Orders.”