City Of Moscow Clarifies Ban Of Gatherings Over 10 People-Childcare Services Remain Open

You have to wonder about leaving open childcare facilities. If schools are at risk, how much more so childcare.

The City of Moscow has clarified its emergency order banning gatherings in the city of more than 10 people.

The order doesn’t apply to childcare services which keeps them open. The order also excludes churches, but officials are encouraging leaders to follow social distancing guidelines.

The order does close bars and restaurants in Moscow while allowing take-out, carry-out and drive-thru services.

The order keeps all other businesses open in Moscow.