Chris Cuomo cited by apartment manager for refusing to wear a face covering

I love the irony and hypocrisy being exposed.

Tucker Carlson reports that he’s just obtained (and verified!) a letter of rebuke issued in August to Mr. Cuomo by his building’s superintendent, advising that building management has had enough of his failure to “walk the walk.”

Dear Mr. Cuomo,

As I am sure you know, because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, on April 15th 2020, Governor Cuomo [HIS BROTHER] issued Executive Order 202.17 which requires anyone over the age of two to wear a face mask or cloth that covers their mouth and nose while in a public space. That requirement includes all the common areas at [redacted].

You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings. Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so. This is a violation of the executive order, building policy and it places other residents and our staff at risk. There are no exceptions to this rule and you are required to comply.